A judge on Thursday ordered a mental evaluation to assess the competency of Christopher Lenard, accused of killing his sister then burning down his house, to assess his competency to proceed in court.

Lenard, 44, faces various charges including first-degree murder and incest, according to court records regarding the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Chaps View, near the Pueblo County/El Paso County line, on June 11 after a 911 call reported a disturbance with a family member who allegedly said they were going "to set the house on fire.”

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Shania Lenard fatally shot outside, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

KKTV reported that a woman initially called 911 because Lenard was not allowing her to retrieve her property from his home. Minutes later, a second call reported that Lenard had set the house on fire and was chasing them down the road.

Lenard then crashed into their car and shot Shania, KKTV said.

Witnesses told deputies that Lenard left the scene before officers arrived. Lenard was arrested later that afternoon.

Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the area where the shooting and arson allegedly took place is sparsely populated and remote.

The order for a mental evaluation could add to existing delays in Lenard’s case caused by issues in transporting Lenard from jail to court. Lenard‘s review hearing was postponed to Aug. 25, when he is scheduled to appear via video conferencing.