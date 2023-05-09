A victim has been identified in an east Colorado Springs shooting that left one dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as 20-year-old Ja’lyn Tyre Lagrue from Colorado Springs. Lagrue’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were patrolling the area near 2727 Palmer Park Blvd. when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot, just before they witnessed a dark-colored sedan leaving the area, police said.

Officers initiated pursuit, but soon to decided to return to the scene, where the found Lagrue dead, and another woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries determined not to be life threatening.

On Monday, detectives with CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested Donnell Chess in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Lagrue’s death marks the eighth homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 19 homicides being investigated.

Sunday’s incident follows a separate, fatal shooting in the same area near the 2700 block of Palmer Park Blvd. occurring in late March

Described by CSPD officials as an “unauthorized after-hours club,” the overnight shooting on March 26 left one injured and killed 23-year-old Brandon Peltier, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson.

Peltier’s death marked the 5th homicide of 2023. No arrests have been made in connection with his death.