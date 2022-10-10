A Colorado Springs man accused of shooting and killing someone in El Paso County in May was arrested after detectives heard jail phone conversations between him and his girlfriend, and substantial DNA evidence was discovered, according to arrest records acquired by The Gazette.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that it had charged Marquis Dunlap with second-degree murder charges in the death of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson.

Wilson's body was discovered by a couple hiking along Old Stage Road in unincorporated El Paso County on May 24. An autopsy determined that Wilson was killed by two gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

During the autopsy, it was also discovered that Wilson had a bill of sale in his belongings stating he bought a Mercedes-Benz from a woman named Laina Curtis a month earlier.

Detectives suspected that Curtis and her boyfriend Dunlap were potentially involved in the shooting of Wilson when they discovered a bag belonging to the couple in Wilson's apartment, and significant evidence suggesting blood had been cleaned up within the apartment, according to the affidavit

A week after Wilson's body was discovered Dunlap, 30, and Curtis, 38, were taken into custody while driving the Mercedes that Curtis had supposedly sold to Wilson, according to the affidavit. After searching the vehicle, detectives also discovered a handgun.

Curtis was arrested and taken to El Paso County jail for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the death of Wilson, but Dunlap remained out of custody.

Jail phone calls made by Curtis in July would hint at Dunlap being the man who shot and killed Wilson.

"You did it, you were mad as f---, you did it, it happened," Curtis said to Dunlap in a recorded phone call summarized within the affidavit.

In August, forensic evidence was returned to detectives that further implicated Dunlap in Wilson's death, according to the affidavit. A sweatshirt found in Wilson's apartment with bloodstains on it returned DNA evidence that the blood belonged to Wilson, and interior DNA collected from the sweatshirt belonged to Dunlap.

The affidavit goes on to state that in September the gun recovered from the car Dunlap and Curtis were arrested in was confirmed to have Dunlap's DNA on it, and the gun "did fire the bullets recovered from (Wilson's) skull and left leg."

Dunlap claimed in a phone call with Curtis in July summarized within the affidavit that he believed the gun was "planted by the cops" in the car, and that it wasn't his.

Detectives also matched blood found in the car to Wilson.

Following the results of the forensic evidence and firearm testing, charges were filed against Dunlap.

Dunlap faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of weapon possession by a previous offender, but those charges may be changed before his first appearance in 4th Judicial District Court, which has yet to be scheduled .

He is incarcerated within the Federal Bureau of Prisons on unrelated charges.

Court records show that Dunlap has been charged with several felonies in El Paso County in the past including weapon possession, drug possession, escape from felony conviction, and assault amongst others.

Second-degree murder carries a minimum of 16 years in prison , and could carry a maximum sentence of 48 years.

A bond of $250,000 has been set for Dunlap's release by the court.

No charges have been filed against Curtis .