A Fountain man has been arrested on suspicion of charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, officials announced Thursday.
The Fountain Police Department executed a search warrant based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. James Chaffin, 35, was arrested about 6:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Silver Glen Drive after the search turned up evidence of alleged crimes, officials with the department said.
The Colorado Springs ICAC task force is made up of members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Fountain Police Department and special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.