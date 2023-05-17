A man initially thought to be suffering from gunshot wounds may have been injured while making a pipe bomb, according to Colorado Springs police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, showed up at a local hospital early Tuesday with injuries that, at first glance, appeared consistent with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel and police later determined that an explosive caused the injuries, police said.

Bomb squad officers searched the injured man’s residence in the 3600 block of Birnamwood Drive and found “items consistent with producing explosives,” officials said.

The suspect, who was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, has not yet been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story.