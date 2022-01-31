A woman assaulted several deputies on Sunday while being arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Yolanda Searl, 40, faces four counts of assault on a peace officer in addition to charges of driving under the influence, vehicular eluding and reckless driving, police said.
At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was flagged down on Platte Avenue near Don Juan Avenue by a man standing in the center median next to a car. The car doors were locked and the engine was running. The man told the deputy that the driver, later identified as Searl, was unconscious.
The deputy tried to rouse Searl several times before she eventually woke up and tried to drive away. After a series of stops and starts, Searl drove off toward Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive, police said.
Another deputy found Searl passed out in her car at Pikes Peak and Circle Drive. When the deputy gave “loud verbal commands,” Searl drove off again, according to the release.
Driving west on Pikes Peak Avenue, Searl temporarily stopped in a parking lot in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard. She drove off again before finally stopping near Printers Parkway, where she was arrested, officials said.
A deputy took Searl to a nearby hospital, where she tried to escape, attempting to bite the deputy “several times.” After she was medically cleared, she was taken to the El Paso County jail, where she continued to fight with deputies until she was eventually booked, the release stated.