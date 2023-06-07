Police announced Wednesday the identities of two men killed in a shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs on Friday.

CSPD said the two men who died in the shooting at 1500 S. Nevada Ave. were identified Monday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Qualin Campbell, 31, and David Karels, 44.

The news release issued by CSPD states that both men were shot to death, but only Campbell's death is being investigated by police as a homicide. The news release states that the death of Karels, who was found dead in the same car as Campbell, is being investigated as a suicide.

Earlier this week, attorneys representing Campbell's wife, Talija Campbell, issued a news release claiming that she had called 911 nearly an hour before her husband was found dead to report that he had been taken hostage.

The news release includes text messages between the Campbells in which Qualin Campbell allegedly sends his wife a picture of the man sitting next to him, presumed to be Karels, along with the messages "911. Send please!"

The release states that Talija Campbell provided police with Qualin Campbell's location and the picture of the person whom she alleged took him hostage.

In the release a picture of a cellphone that had made an outgoing 911 call at 1:13 p.m. for nine minutes is shown. According to previous reporting from The Gazette, the police did not respond to the shooting in which Qualin Campbell was killed in until 2:10 p.m. that day.

CSPD denied a public records request from The Gazette for recordings and transcripts of the alleged phone call between Talija Campbell and dispatchers, stating they could not be released as the investigation is still active.

A picture of two dead men, one appearing to be Qualin Campbell and the other appearing to be Karels, sitting in the car with copious amounts of blood surrounding them is included in the initial news release. When speaking with The Gazette, attorney Harry Daniels confirmed that Qualin Campbell's wife took the picture of the two dead men, and claims that she arrived at the scene before law enforcement did that day.

"I just don't get it... What could be more important than a hostage situation," Daniels said, referencing why no CSPD officers responded to Talija Campbell's call for service. "But we will find out."

Daniels scheduled a news conference to be held outside the CSPD headquarters near downtown Colorado Springs, and less than a mile from where Qualin Campbell's body was found, on Tuesday, but postponed it to 11 a.m. Thursday because of a meeting with the District Attorney's Office.

Howard Black, a spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the specifics of the meeting.

CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene declined a request for comment from The Gazette for this story.

The news release states that this remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.