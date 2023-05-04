The iconic stone sign at the entrance of Garden of the Gods has been vandalized, and the City of Colorado Springs confirmed to Gazette news partner KKTV that an investigation is underway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV that the vandalism likely occurred overnight on April 27 after the park closed.

The alleged vandal chiseled the “s” off of the end of the word “Gods,” according to the City, which said they cannot comment on a possible motive, KKTV reports.

Garden of the Gods operations manager, Brett Kenneth, told KKTV this is not the first time this has happened. Kenneth said it may be linked to a lengthy pattern of similar vandalism in the park, according to KKTV.