071022-biz-apartments 03.JPG (copy)

The trailer and OSB sheets, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, are believed to have been stolen from "numerous" construction sites in El Paso County. This photo is from a construction site at Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard on June 25, 2022, not specifically associated with the stolen plywood.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

Reports of a trailer stolen from a construction site Tuesday morning led law enforcement to a property in eastern El Paso County where they discovered more than 1,000 sheets of stolen oriented strand board — or plywood, according to Colorado Springs police.

Authorities believe the 1,030 boards, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, were stolen from "numerous" job sites throughout El Paso County. 

The boards were removed from the property in the 5000 block of Tamlin Road using two 18-wheeler flatbed trucks after an initial investigation and search warrant was issued by police and the El Paso County Sheriff's office.

A private investigation company was also involved because it had been working several cases involving missing plywood, police said.

Detectives have multiple leads, but no arrests have been made, according to police. 

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments