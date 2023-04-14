Two people have been arrested after trespassing in a hotel room and attempting to flee from authorities through a second-story window, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to a hotel on the 8300 block of Razorback Road after receiving reports of two parties trespassing in one of the hotel rooms. Google Maps shows a Motel 6 in the area, however, police have not confirmed.

Upon arrival, police contacted the two parties trespassing in the room. One suspect provided police with false information regarding their identity but were ultimately identified and found to have outstanding felony warrants, according to officials.

Police said as they went to take the suspects into custody, both parties attempted to escape through a second-story window and sustained possibly broken legs.

According to authorities, once in custody, a total of 42.8 grams of fentanyl were recovered from the suspects, who have been identified as Michelle Ford and Cody Rasmussen. Ford’s mugshot has not been made available due to injury, and Rasmussen’s is pictured above.