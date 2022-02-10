A hot tub, a trailer and a motorcycle were among $50,000 in stolen property recovered by Colorado Springs police this week.
A woman, identified as 36-year-old Britney Sherman, was arrested Wednesday in the alleged thefts, police said. They added that more arrests are coming.
It all started Jan. 26, when, police said, a $10,000 hot tub was stolen from Backyards & Billiards, an indoor and outdoor entertainment store on the city's north side. Police identified several suspects through security footage and interviews with the store owner.
Police later conducted surveillance on a Colorado Springs home and spotted the stolen hot tub in the backyard.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on the 4300 block of Eastcrest Circle West on the city's east side. Officers recovered several stolen items, including the hot tub, police said. Other notable stolen items include a new $30,000 Keystone trailer and a motorcycle.
Backyards & Billiards has since recovered the hot tub.