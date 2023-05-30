A man is under arrest following an early morning homicide in unincorporated El Paso County on Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.
Deputies responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of B Street, where they found 25-year-old victim Sylena Maldonado suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Maldonado was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Sheriff’s detectives later arrested Kevin Rued, 23, on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony menacing and other related charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to the release.
