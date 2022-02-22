Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo; victim identified on Monday as Lawrence Trujillo

A recent homicide victim died from gunshot wounds, the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office ruled Monday, as the suspect or suspects remain on the run, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Court Street on Pueblo’s north side Feb. 17 after a body was discovered inside a home, KKTV said.
“When we got there initially on scene the person who called had left the scene. So all we had was a deceased body. A deceased adult male. Later on we were able to obtain a search warrant and process the scene. After processing the scene there were indications that it was a homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department, according to KKTV.
Police have released few details about the case but did confirm with KKTV that they are looking into two vehicles potentially linked to the crime scene. Both were at the scene around the time the victim was shot. Detectives later found both cars but have not spoken to the drivers, KKTV reported.
“We definitely want to talk to the owners of those vehicles or the people that were driving those vehicles,” Ortega told KKTV. “... We’re not exactly sure of the involvement of these two vehicles and the people that were in them, so that’s why were just calling them vehicles in persons of interest at this point.”
Photos of the vehicles in question are at the top of this page.
The victim was identified by the coroner Monday as 33-year-old Lawrence Trujillo, KKTV reported.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 719-320-6022.
Read more at KKTV.com