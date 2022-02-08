A woman died early Tuesday after a disturbance inside a home in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The death is being investigated by police as a possible homicide.
A disturbance was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 6600 block of Bugle Drive near East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard. Officers found a woman "suffering from obvious trauma," police said.
"Officers and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department attempted life-saving measures," police said in a report. "However, the measures proved to be unsuccessful."
The CSPD's Violent Crime Section Homicide/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.
No arrests have been made and no other details were released.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-700 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.