A home invasion in Colorado Springs late Thursday night involving three masked suspects left one person possibly injured, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officials received reports of a home invasion near the 1300 block of Cumberland Street at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that three masked men had entered the residence through an unlocked back door while the resident was letting their dogs outside. Amidst the burglary, two of the three suspects left the home and went back to the vehicle, while one remained inside wielding a firearm, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Officials said the resident saw and confronted the suspect with their own firearm and fired one round – possibly striking the suspect. All three suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, and local hospitals were notified of the possibly injured suspect.

No suspects have been identified at this time. This article will be updated once more information is received.