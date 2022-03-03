Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a home was struck by gunfire in a neighborhood in southern Colorado Springs Thursday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police received calls of shots fired in a residential area in the 1100 block of Mt. Werner Circle, officials said. When officers arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunfire. No one was injured, police officials said.
Police believe the home was likely targeted.