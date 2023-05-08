Over three years after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was murdered in his Lorson Ranch home, Al Stauch and Landen Bullard say their son has justice.

“About three years ago, we were set up in a similar room giving you, giving us, the worst news that was imaginable: The news that our son was no longer alive. Now, I stand here today with some of the happiest news that we have waited three years for, is that he has finally received justice,” Bullard said.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her stepson per a penalty handed down Monday by Judge Gregory Werner. A 12-member jury found Letecia Stauch guilty of two first-degree murder charges, tampering with a body and tampering with evidence.

Gannon's parents said waiting for the verdict over the weekend was difficult. “It was a wave of emotions up and down as we waited,” Al Stauch said.

“I could breathe for the first time," Bullard said about the moment Werner read the jury’s verdict Monday. “You’ve waited so long and the day is finally here. It was the best feeling.”

The case was given to the jury Friday after a five-week trial detailed how Letecia Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom, hid his body in a suitcase and dropped it off a bridge over 1,000 miles away in Florida. An autopsy report revealed Gannon was stabbed 18 times, beaten with an unknown blunt object and shot once in the head.

“That defendant, that horrible stepmother, a stepmother of nightmares, will never breathe a free breath again,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen. “I think it was pretty clear what we were dealing with as far as an evidentiary perspective, and it never crossed my mind that she wouldn’t be found guilty and spend the rest of her days in prison.”

El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal expressed gratitude to agencies that helped with the investigation, including the FBI, 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Springs Metro Crime Lab, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies in other states.

"This case was arguably one of the largest in our sheriff’s office history in both notoriety and depth of information collected," Roybal said.

In the weeks that followed Gannon's disappearance, Stauch covered her tracks by telling a series of fictitious stories and hiding evidence leading up to her arrest on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“She (Stauch) was doing her best to send the investigation off on chasing wild rabbits all over the county and in some respect she was pretty successful with that," Allen said.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

“What we saw in the courtroom today is a true win, is a true win for everybody involved, for the justice system, for us as the family, but for me it only solidifies the loss,” Al Stauch said. He said he is a father to six boys, who have kept him busy, but Gannon is still with their family.

“It’s been really hard to access Gannon throughout these past three years and hopefully I can start doing that a little bit more now that this part is behind us,” Al Stauch said. “We’re never going to move on, but as we learn to move forward (in) our lives, we’re never going to let him go.”