Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspect in the Friday morning shooting near the 2100 block of Academy Place that left one person dead.
Police released a mugshot of Carnel Davis, 41, of Colorado Springs. Police say he is suspected of killing 37-year-old Glenn Fruster, also of Colorado Springs.
Mugshot release: Carnel Davis (41)— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 23, 2022
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 02:04 am, the CSPD Communication Center received a call for service regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of Academy Place. pic.twitter.com/riJdoUaWzJ
During a follow-up investigation, police identified Davis as a suspect. He was arrested Monday without incident, according to police.
Davis was charged with one count of first-degree murder and transported to the El Paso County jail.