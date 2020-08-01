PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A hate crime investigation is underway in Pueblo following vandalism outside of a community center earlier this week.
Pueblo Police believe the vandalism on the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till statue outside of Friendly Harbor Community Center was a bias-motivated act. The vandal or vandals also wrote the letters “KKK” outside the center located along Grand Avenue, just west of Interstate 25. The crime happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Dr. Elissa Ball, the director of Friendly Harbor said a group of volunteers showed up Thursday with their own equipment to clean off the graffiti.
