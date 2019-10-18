Gun-toting robbers held up a Colorado Springs business Friday evening.
Police say the pair entered a business on the 1800 block of North Union Boulevard and demanded cash. They fled with money.
Police didn't say which business was robbed, of the several on that block, nor did they offer a description of the bandits.
No other details of the crime were offered.
More crime news here.
Pueblo police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of homicide after detectives found a woman’s body that was crammed inside a suitcase and…
A second accomplice in a deadly home invasion of an illegal Colorado Springs grow house was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday.
Colorado Springs police said three businesses were broken into early Thursday morning, and they believe the same person or group of people hit…