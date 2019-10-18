Police lights slate

Gun-toting robbers held up a Colorado Springs business Friday evening.

Police say the pair entered a business on the 1800 block of North Union Boulevard and demanded cash. They fled with money.

Police didn't say which business was robbed, of the several on that block, nor did they offer a description of the bandits.

No other details of the crime were offered.

