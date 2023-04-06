A stabbing Wednesday in the 6800 block of Crest Hill View sent one person to the hospital and two other people to jail, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victim, whom police described as a 'Good Samaritan,' followed a man after watching him steal merchandise from the Home Depot at 7120 N. Academy Blvd. Police described McIntyre as a prolific shoplifter.

The victim reportedly followed the man, who met up with a woman who is also accused of stealing merchandise from the store, police said.

When the victim confronted the man and woman, who were hiding behind a fence, he was stabbed, according to police.

The victim, who was seriously injured during the fight, restrained McIntyre and Goodman until passersby intervened.

The male suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Jeremy McIntyre. The female suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Krystan Goodman.