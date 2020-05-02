A man has died following a shooting in Cañon City, the Fremont County Sheriff's said Saturday evening.
Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 2100 block of Washington Street on Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man, who has not yet been identified, later died at St. Thomas More Hospital.
No additional information about the shooting was released.
