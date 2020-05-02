A man has died following a shooting in Cañon City, the Fremont County Sheriff's said Saturday evening. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 2100 block of Washington Street on Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified, later died at St. Thomas More Hospital. 

No additional information about the shooting was released. 

RELATED: 

Woman and man found dead in Teller County after shots heard

Knife-wielding woman invades northeast Colorado Springs home, police say

Load comments