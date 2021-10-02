One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting at an Aurora hotel early Saturday morning, police said.
Aurora police found four people with gunshot wounds at the Hyatt House Hotel at 12230 E. Colfax Ave. just before 2 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. A 17-year-old female and two men, 22 and 23, were hospitalized. The female was in critical condition but expected to survive, the males were stable, but their conditions were not released, according to police.
The shooting took place amid an altercation at a party in one of the hotel rooms, police said. Two men were kicked out of the room as a result of the squabble. After that, shots were fired through the door of the hotel room striking multiple people.
Officers arrested two men in the incident, recovering a handgun in the process.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.