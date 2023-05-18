An El Paso County judge on Thursday opted to go against the terms of a plea agreement for a Fountain woman accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy by sentencing her to serve 90 days in jail.

Andrea Neenet Serrano, who became pregnant with the victim's child, pleaded guilty in February to one count of incest. She originally faced two charges — sexual assault against a child and sexual assault against a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust.

During the plea hearing, the attorneys told Judge William Moller that the plea agreement came with the provision that Serrano, 31, would not serve any additional jail time, something the victim's mother strongly objected to.

At Serrano's sentencing hearing on Thursday the victim's mother again voiced her displeasure with the plea agreement, and the lack of jail time for Serrano.

The victim's mother asked Moller to "not let (Serrano) off so easy," and again requested for Serrano to serve time in jail.

"It sets a bad example for the community. ... There are no consequences," the victim's mother said during her statement. "This isn't right. ... She needs to go to jail."

The victim's mother also said Serrano was having sex with her 13-year-old son for months and exposed him to drugs and alcohol. During the plea hearing in February, the victim's mother said Serrano was a "mother figure" to her son, and that she has known him since he was a baby.

Jennifer Darby, an attorney representing the victim who appeared in court virtually, also expressed her displeasure with the plea agreement.

Darby said it was "fictitious" to have Serrano charged with incest when she isn't actually related to the victim, and that she must serve jail time for her actions.

"She (Serrano) took away his innocence," Darby said in her statement to the court. "She deserves to be incarcerated."

The prosecutor defended the plea agreement, saying she and others believed a jail sentence "wouldn't have a good effect" on Serrano's newborn child.

The prosecution added that a minimum of 10 years on sex offender intensive supervised probation and having to register as a sex offender for life were enough punishment.

Serrano's defense attorney agreed with the prosecution, saying Moller should follow the terms of the plea agreement.

"She wants to be there for her children, and she should be allowed to be there for her children," the defense argued.

In a brief statement to the court, Serrano acknowledged the impact her actions had on the victim's family and her own family.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Serrano said.

Moller accepted the terms of the plea agreement, but with the exception that Serrano must serve a jail sentence.

Moller said he agreed with the victim's mother about sending the correct message to the community, and sentenced Serrano to a 90-day jail sentence.

Because Moller changed the terms of the plea agreement, Serrano was given the opportunity to withdraw her plea. After spending about 30 minutes consulting with her attorney she decided to not withdraw her plea and accept the jail sentence.

Serrano will have seven days to report to jail to begin her sentence. She will also serve an indeterminant sentence of 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.