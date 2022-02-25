022622-news-robbery-suspect1

Fountain police are looking for a man who robbed a Chase bank in Fountain.

A search is on for a man who robbed a Chase bank in Fountain on Friday, the police said.

A robbery was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at the bank located at 7780 Mesa Road, police said.

The robber is described as 25 to 35 years old and 5-foot-5 to 5-9 with a thin to medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "Tommy Hilfiger" in white writing on it and a pair of blue jeans.

The man fled in a possible dark-colored SUV, which headed west on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call El Paso County Communications at 719-390-5555 or leave anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or crimestop.net.

