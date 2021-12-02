Fountain police are searching for a man wanted on three different warrants who is considered armed and dangerous, officials with the department said Thursday.
Xavier Doucette, 24, is wanted on suspicion of parole violation, assault, menacing and other charges. He is listed as 5-foot-9-inches and 175 pounds. Police say they contacted Doucette in a traffic stop Monday and he fled from officers. Based on evidence gathered at the scene police were able to obtain a warrant for Doucette's arrest for being in possession of firearms and drugs, police said.
Doucette was sentenced to a combined total of 13 1/2 years in prison on four felony charges, according to police. He served those years concurrently and was released in 2019.
Anyone with information on Doucette or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).