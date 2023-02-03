The Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night, along with three arrested, have been identified, according to officials Friday.

Fountain police officer Julian Becerra is in stable but critical condition after falling 40 feet from a bridge south of Colorado Springs while apprehending a carjacking suspect. Becerra is resting at a local hospital with his family and other Fountain officers by his side, but officials did not discuss details of his condition during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Becerra has been employed with the Fountain Police Department for 4½ years and is assigned to the patrol division as a K9 officer; his K9 was not with him during the incident. According to a verified GoFundMe account, he is married with two children.

The driver who led Colorado State Patrol and police on the chase, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, and passenger 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, had felony arrest warrants. The two men, plus passenger Danisha Pacheco, 28, are facing numerous felony charges after they were arrested on the scene in the area of the bridge, police announced.

I'm at the Fountain Police Department waiting for a press conference on the FPD officer who was critically injured falling off a bridge south of Colorado Springs Thursday while apprehending carjacking suspects in a stolen vehicle. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TppVSPHYEy — Annika Schmidt (@annikaschmidt_) February 3, 2023

FPD Cmdr. Mark Cristiani said multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit of someone suspected of committing multiple felony crimes about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The high-speed pursuit ended shortly after the occupants unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another vehicle at gunpoint near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, east of Interstate 25.

Cristiani said the vehicle was disabled by a tire deflation device, and finally stopped by a tactical vehicle intervention method called a PIT maneuver. The tactic involved more than one law enforcement vehicle making contact with the stolen vehicle, which has been identified as a tan or beige Hyundi Tucson.

A suspect exited the stolen vehicle and was trying to evade Fountain police on foot. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, also on foot, Becerra fell 40 feet from the South Academy Boulevard bridge into the creek bed. South Academy spans over the Fountain Creek near the highway U.S. 85-87.

Cristiani said they do not have clarity on the cause of the fall, which is under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows police cruisers pursuing a vehicle on what appears to be the northbound lanes of South Academy. The video then shows the suspect vehicle spin out and crash into a guardrail. Several cruisers crash into the vehicle from behind, and multiple officers exit their cruisers. A person in a hoodie can be seen in the video exiting the suspect vehicle, and appears to climb on top of the car before jumping off in an apparent attempt to flee officers. As the suspect jumps from the vehicle, one officer appears to fall over the guardrail.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cristiani extended gratitude to the agencies and medical personnel on the scene, who worked for approximately one hour to recover Becerra from his location and get him into a helicopter. He was taken by the Flight for Life helicopter to a local hospital in "critical condition." As of Friday afternoon, he remains in "critical but stable," condition, officials said.

South Academy was closed between I-25 and Drennan Road Thursday night during and after the incident.

Earlier on Thursday around 4 p.m., Fountain Police Department’s Directed Investigation Community Engagement Team was asked to assist the Department of Corrections Parole Unit to locate a known carjacking suspect from the Pueblo area who had active felony warrants. Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle later determined to be stolen and possibly traveling northbound on I-25 from Pueblo. Multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting to locate the stolen vehicle.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle was seen by officers near a Lowe's near North Academy and Platte Avenue. However, police said the vehicle driver was driving recklessly and officers were not able to keep visuals on the car.

The vehicle was located again at 7:15 p.m., traveling southbound on I-25 toward Fountain. Officers tracked the vehicle to the area of Highway U.S. 85-87 and Alegre Circle and were unable to stop the vehicle.

Law enforcement followed the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed south on U.S. 85-87, when the driver merged onto the northbound lanes of I-25 but heading south, police said. Due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, officers stopped following the vehicle due to public risk. The suspect vehicle eventually made a U-turn and began traveling northbound in the northbound lanes of I-25.

Officers set up at a stationary, perimeter position observed the vehicle pull into the Love’s Travel Plaza in the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Drive, police said, where the suspects unsuccessfully attempted to commit a carjacking at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Police resumed their pursuit northbound on I-25 in an effort prevent the loss of life or serious bodily injury to the public, they said, given the continued felony crimes.

The suspect vehicle exited I-25 at South Academy, where officers disabled the vehicle and arrested the three occupants. Becerra was injured during the pursuit.

"I would like to convey again my sincerest thoughts and prayers for our Fountain police officer Becerra who was seriously injured yesterday evening while protecting our citizens from a dangerous threat to our community. I offer my sincerest concerns and regards to his family and want them all to know that Fountain is behind them," said Mayor of Fountain Sharon Thompson on Friday.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family by following this link: csppa.org/fallen-officer-relief-fund/. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.