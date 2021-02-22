A Fort Carson soldier turned himself after saying he shot his wife in a home in southeast Colorado Springs last weekend, police said Monday.
Dermot Blake, 33, was arrested hours after he called police Saturday to say he shot his wife in the 2000 block of Squawbush Ridge Grove, police said.
Police on Monday identified his wife, who died in the shooting, as Tashianna Blake, 30.
Two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, police said. Dermot also faces two counts of child abuse, court records show.
Blake, a native of Lawrenceville, Ga., has served as a radio expert in the Army for nearly 4½ years, according to a Fort Carson spokeswoman.
He is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, online jail records show.
If ruled a homicide, the woman's death marks the city's third homicide and second domestic-related killing this year.
