A 26-year-old Fort Carson solider was arrested Wednesday nearly four months after police say he was driving under the influence and crashed his car into a tree, killing his passenger.
Lawrence Long was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving, court records show. His passenger was found dead at the scene when police arrived and Long was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the passenger as Andre Saunders, 25.
Saunders was a sergeant in the Army, according to a Nov. 14 Facebook post by the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.
The crash happened Nov. 13 about 10:30 p.m. when Long was driving southbound on I-25 near the Martin Luther King Bypass, police said. As Long turned to take exit 139, he drove off the left side of the exit ramp, police said. He continued driving through a field and struck a large tree.
A police spokeswoman said Thursday that dashcam footage from a witness led police to believe Long was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Long, also a U.S. Army sergeant, has served in the military for about seven years, according to a Fort Carson spokeswoman. He has served in Afghanistan and South Korea, according to his service record.
Service records for Saunders were not immediately available.
Long is being held in the El Paso County jail on $10,000 bond, records show.