An active-duty Fort Carson soldier is facing a long list of charges after police say he used social media to take advantage of people.

The Fountain Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Christian Johnson on Wednesday. Investigators believe he was advertising on social media for assistance to help cash checks. The victims would pay a certain amount and the rest of the money was given to Johnson in cash. The checks were fraudulent and did not clear with the bank, forcing the victim to owe or lose money.

Multiple transactions occurred in Fountain and Colorado Springs.

Johnson was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is being charged with money laundering, forgery, criminal impersonation, issuing false financial statements, fraud and bait advertising.

