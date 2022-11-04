The fatal shooting at a Fountain sports bar stemmed from a fight during a game of darts, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

Robert Ryan Kristo, 25, is suspected in the shooting death of Brandon Lee-Wayne Hart, 46, on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Spokesperson for Fort Carson Brandy Gill confirmed to The Gazette that Kristo is a soldier at Fort Carson.

According to the affidavit, Kristo, met his friends at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain.

Witnesses at the scene said Kristo decided to play darts with a group of three other men and at some point a fight broke out between the group. The affidavit states that Kristo ended up on the floor with Hart on top of him, elbowing him in the face.

The affidavit states that after the fight Kristo got up, paid his bar tab and left. But instead of leaving the property entirely Kristo told a friend that he "was still upset about the fight."

Kristo returned to his vehicle, where he got a firearm. When Hart left the bar to smoke a cigarette, Kristo fired two shots at Hart, according to the affidavit.

Bystanders attempted to give Hart CPR after the shooting, but he died at the scene by the time police arrived around 1 a.m. Kristo left the scene in his car immediately after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police found Kristo later a few hours later at a strip club in east Colorado Springs, and a firearm was found inside his vehicle after his arrest.

Hart's death is the first homicide in Fountain this year.

Court records show that Kristo is accused of first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing in Hart's death. Kristo is currently held at El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold.

Kristo will make his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Monday.