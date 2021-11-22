Police arrested a former UPS employee suspected of stealing around $20,000 worth of items from a Colorado Springs UPS shipping store, police said.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Heath Miller after police alleged that he tried to break into the UPS facility in the 900 block of Emory Circle around 2 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police investigated a pattern of thefts at the UPS store dating back several months where electronic, jewelry and sports memorabilia was stolen. Officers said they searched Miller's residence and found items linking back to past thefts.

Police booked Miller into the El Paso County jail on a $2,000 bond, jail records show.