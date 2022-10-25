Authorities arrested a former Florence City Council member on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that 68-year-old Anthony Esquibel had been arrested earlier that day and was being held without bond in the county jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said Esquibel had been under investigation in connection with the allegations prior to the arrest but did not elaborate further.

A spokesperson for the City Council confirmed Esquibel once served on the council.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Alejandro Jimenez at 719-276-5560.