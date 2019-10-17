A former University of Colorado and Broncos player was arrested on suspicion of shooting a woman during what appears to be a drug-induced state where he told police the Russian mafia was after him, according to 9News.
Justin Bannan, 40, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police responded to a shooting at Black Lab Sports, at 3550 Frontier Ave. in Boulder. Bannan, who is listed as the co-founder of Black Lab Sports on his LinkedIn profile, is accused of attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot a female acupuncturist working in the building, 9News reported.
The woman suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her right shoulder, 9News said. She works for Element 6, a businesses located inside Black Lab Sports, 9News reported.
The victim told police that she was shot immediately after she arrived at work and opened her unlocked therapy room door. She identified the shooter as Bannan, who she recognized from brief encounters in the hallway, 9News said.
The victim said she saw Bannan sitting in the corner of the room and said, "What the (expletive), you just shot me," to which he replied, "I'm sorry, the Russian Mafia is after me," according to 9News.
Officers later found Bannan sitting at a table talking to another man on the west side of the building, court papers said. Two guns were found inside a backpack he carried with him, 9News said.
Police also found a rolled-up $20 bill with a "white powdery residue" that later tested presumptive positive for cocaine, court papers that 9News cited showed. Bannan was also "sweating profusely" and his "body temperature appeared to be very warm" during questioning, police said.
He told police that he suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition in which excessive cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain and causes pressure that can create brain damage, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Bannan was taken to a hospital and medically cleared before returning to the police station for questioning. He told police that he went into the "dark room" inside Black Lab Sports to hide and that shooting the woman was an "accident." Court papers say Bannan told police he "didn't mean to shoot her."
Bannan also said he ditched his cell phone because someone was using it to track him, according to 9News, and later told police that the Russian Mafia was after him. He's now facing charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault with extreme indifference, first degree assault with the intent to cause serious bodily injury and first degree burglary.