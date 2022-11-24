112422-focus on the family 1.JPG

Vandalism on a sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs is covered by a tarp and pieces of cardboard on Thursday. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

 Parker Seibold

A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed.

"We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time."

"Their blood is on your hands five lives taken," was spray painted, according to at least one social media photo.

112422-Focus on the family 2.JPG

Vandalism on a sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs, which reads "Their blood is on your hands five lives taken,” comes less than a week after the mass shooting that killed five and injured 18 at Club Q. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

By around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, when a Gazette photographer arrived at the Focus on the Family campus, much of the spray-painted message was covered by a sheet of plastic. 

The vandalism comes less than a week after the mass shooting that killed five and injured 18 at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Focus on the Family vandalism.jpeg

A Focus on the Family sign on its property in Colorado Springs, at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive, was covered after it was vandalized Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested as the suspect in the Saturday night shooting.

Focus on the Family is a Christian ministry group founded in 1977 in Southern California, moving its headquarters to Colorado Springs in 1991. 

Focus on the Family could not be reached for comment.

