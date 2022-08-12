The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will host a flag-raising ceremony Friday in front of its offices at 27 E. Vermijo Ave. in honor of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, the agency announced Tuesday.

The flag later will be draped over Peery's coffin at his funeral service, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Vermijo between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street will be blocked from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday as a result.

Peery was one of three who were killed in a shooting in the Security-Widefield area Sunday. Peery, another sheriff's deputy and a Fountain police officer responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive just after 5 p.m. Sunday. On arriving, shooter John Paz fired a gun at them, fatally wounding Peery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Police said Paz also killed a woman, whom Gazette news partner KKTV has identified as Alexandra Paz. Police said John Paz also fatally shot himself.