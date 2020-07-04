Colorado Springs firefighters say two fires that happened this weekend were caused by fireworks.
Update to shed fire. Power lines damaged overhead due to heat from the fire. CSU on scene evaluating situation. pic.twitter.com/5fa1g1s4jN— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 3, 2020
According to firefighters, a shed was destroyed at 824 E. Chucarras St., west of Memorial Park. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the fire started Friday around 4:30 p.m. and that no one was injured. Firefighters told KKTV that there had been reports of fireworks in the area for several days before the fire.
Early Friday morning, Colorado Springs police say a car caught fire after 20 to 30 bottle rockets were thrown into the back seat. The car was parked on the 5900 block of Abbey Pond Lane, near Research Parkway and Powers Boulevard. Police said the car was unlocked, and that several other cars in the neighborhood had been damaged or burglarized.
Both fires remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 444-7000.
It's illegal to sell, use or possess fireworks in Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County, said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt of the Sheriff's Office.
Illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, firecrackers, mortars, roman candles, smoke bombs, fountains/ground spinners and even sparklers.
The use of fireworks in the county is punishable by a fine of up to $750 or imprisonment for up to six months. In Colorado Springs, the penalties are a maximum fine of $2,500 and up to 189 days in jail.
To report the use of fireworks, Colorado Springs residents should call the Police Department's nonemergency number at 444-7000, while county residents should call the Sheriff's Office at 390-5555. Don't call 911 except in the case of emergencies, such as injuries or fires.
While fireworks are illegal in the Springs and El Paso County, the city of Fountain has approved their use inside city limits through Monday. Flying or exploding fireworks or firecrackers, however, are not permitted.