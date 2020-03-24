Unincorporated El Paso County went into Stage 1 fire restrictions on Tuesday.
Sheriff Bill Elder ordered the restrictions, effective at noon, to minimize fire risk during after recent dry weather. The restrictions include:
- Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.
- The sale or use of fireworks.
- Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
"We, as a community, all have the responsibility to take the steps necessary to protect our community from the devastating effects of a wildland fire," Elder said in the release. "By following these restrictions and exercising caution during this dry weather, we can make a significant difference in minimizing the risk of a fire. Your assistance and cooperation during these very dangerous conditions is appreciated."
A Tuesday news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urged residents to refrain from open burning activities during the COVID-19 response.
"The COVID-19 virus poses a particular threat to individuals with a history of heart or respiratory illness," the statement said. "Smoke from open burns could put a strain on already vulnerable populations. 'Open burning' is any fire outdoors where smoke is released directly into the open air without first passing through a chimney or smokestack."