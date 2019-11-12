A vehicle fire rapidly spread to the garage and then a home just feet away early Tuesday morning.
"We arrived on scene at 5:39 a.m.," said Fountain Fire Chief James Maxon. "The call initially came in as a vehicle fire. Our crew arrived on scene to find a vehicle on fire in a garage. The garage was fully involved."
The home is located on Flying F Road near Double D Road.
The flames quickly moved on to the home, triggering multiple explosions due to ammunition kept inside.
"The ammunition ... started burning when the fire went from the garage toward the house," Maxon said.
A woman and three pets inside the house were able to escape without injury. Quick work by firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the property.