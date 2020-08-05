More than 100 people were displaced after an apartment building in Pueblo caught fire, according to the American Red Cross.
The fire started on the second floor of the Fenix Apartment building in the 2300 block of Sprague Avenue, near Mountain View Cemetery, early Tuesday evening, Pueblo Fire Department said.
Built in 1903, the building was previously the Sacred Heart Orphanage and later transformed into an apartment complex.
Pueblo Fire Department contained most of the damage to a single unit, but some nearby apartments had smoke and water damage.
Around 50 units were evacuated because crews had to shut off power and water to the entire building, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.
The Red Cross is providing food, shelter and health needs to evacuees during the displacement.
KKTV's Tony Keith contributed to this report.