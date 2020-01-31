Firefighters battled a blaze involving a gas leak and partial collapse at a house in central Colorado Springs on Friday morning.
Upwards of 10 emergency vehicles responded to 1350 Bennett Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Responding personnel found heavy fire and flames and smoke visible from the side of the house.
A firefighter on scene told The Gazette that a gas leak was involved, and Colorado Springs Utilities personnel were on scene a short time later. A gas meter was exposed in the fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.
The house was empty and everyone accounted for, police told The Gazette shortly after 7 a.m.
Two women who did not want to be named said they both heard a "boom" just shy of 6:30 a.m., "something that kinda wakes you up and you wonder what you heard," one said.
Neighbor Nick Ballard said he heard no unusual noise except for the movement of heavy vehicles on the street upon waking up and figured they were snow plows. He was surprised to see multiple fire trucks, police cars and ambulances when he exited his house to shovel snow.
Bennett Ave. is near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Circle Drive.
