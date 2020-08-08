Six people were able to safely escape their home in the North Gate area after a large fire started late Friday night.
The house on Crane Canyon Loop was engulfed in flames when firefighters pulled up to the scene just before 11 p.m. The fire reportedly started in the garage and spread into the house.
It took nearly 30 firefighters to get the fire out, said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue.
“There first company that got on scene was encountered by heavy fire and quite a bit of damage. We had six total companies on scene, 27 firefighters in all,” McConnellogue said. “... We had a fairly quick response on this and managed to get a lot of firefighters on scene and get everything extinguished quickly.”