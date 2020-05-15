Firefighters are investigating an explosion and a fire that ravaged a Manitou Springs house Friday morning.
When fire crews arrived about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Pawnee, a two-story house was engulfed in flames, said Fire Chief John Forsett.
No one was injured, but the family's dog is missing, Forsett said.
An explosion inside the home led to the fire, he said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Green Mountain Falls and Crystal Mountain Park fire departments helped extinguish the blaze.