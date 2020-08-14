Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses due to a wildfire burning near Chambers Lake, about 60 miles west of Fort Collins, according to an emergency alert sent from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
The message said there is "immediate and imminent danger" from what's been dubbed the Cameron Peak Fire. It has since grown to 1,540 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
Anyone in the are area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers Lake should evacuate the area as quickly as possible, the message said.
Deputies are asking that people avoid going to Poudre Canyon and the Red Feather Lakes areas because of the fire.