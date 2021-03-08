Colorado Springs firefighters were working to contain a large trash fire Monday night.
The fire was at a business in the 1900 block of Commercial Boulevard, a Waste Management transfer station, just to the east of Interstate 25 and south of exit 139 (U.S. 24).
Just after 7:40 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted the following: #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 1965 COMMERCIAL BL; WASTE MANAGEMENT for a reported fire in the transfer building (large trash fire). Crews are setting up for defensive fire operations.