A Colorado Springs-area church financial director was arrested Wednesday after deputies received reports that she had allegedly been committing fraud, theft and other related financial crimes in her role at the church, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Sara Ann Mock-Butler allegedly stole, drefrauded and forged documents between March 2018 and July 2022 that resulted in a large loss of money from Pikes Peak Christian Church in Security-Widefield, the Sheriff's Office said in the news release. Deputies were alerted of the alleged crimes in October 2022.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Mock-Butler after months of investigation. The warrant was for the 896 counts of finance-related charges:

Theft - 1 count (aggregated)

Cyber crime - 1 count (aggregated)

Money laundering - 296 counts

Identity theft - 527 counts

Forgery - 61 counts

Tax evasion - 6 counts

Filing a false tax return - 5 counts

Mock-Butler turned herself into the El Paso County jail on Wednesday without incident, the Sheriff's Office said.