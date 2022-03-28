A fight outside The Citadel mall appears to have led to a shooting that left two people dead and two other injured Friday night, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
When detectives responded to a 10:40 p.m. call about a shooting in the parking lot outside Dillard’s and Burlington Coat Factory at 750 Citadel Drive East, witnesses told them a fight broke out after a “large number of people” gathered in the lot. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, and four people were hit, police said. All four victims were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals in personal vehicles.
Two adult male victims died from their injuries, officials said. The remaining two victims, a man and a woman, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.
No arrests were announced.
Pending official designation from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the shooting deaths would be the 15th and 16th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs this year.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.