An Alamosa man who allegedly committed five robberies over the course of six days in Colorado Springs was arrested last week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Eric Garcia, 31, who was previously convicted in El Paso County of felony crimes including robbery in 2015, allegedly entered five stores on the east and southeast sides of the city last month, displayed a weapon and demanded cash and cigarettes.

While investigating the robberies, which occurred between Feb. 17-22, detectives identified a vehicle of interest connected to the crimes. The vehicle was spotted around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in a parking lot in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue.

Detectives surveilled the suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest. Police said detectives believed that Garcia was armed and dangerous and requested the assistance of additional special units to take the suspect into custody.

Law enforcement attempted to contact Garcia in his parked vehicle, but he attempted to flee, driving into three civilian vehicles. Officers moved their vehicles around Garcia's vehicle, but he tried to push through the law enforcement vehicles for several minutes, ignoring officer commands to exit his vehicle, according to police.

Police said the suspect surrendered after officers deployed pepper spray. The Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence unit and CSPD's Tactical Enforcement and K-9 units were involved in the arrest. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Before his arrest, Garcia allegedly robbed three Loaf 'N Jugs: 4770 Drennan Road on Feb. 17; 3705 Drennan Road on Feb. 18; and 5375 Airport Road on Feb. 22. He also allegedly robbed the Family Dollar at 3765 Verde Drive on Feb. 18 and the Circle K at 3805 Maizeland Road on Feb. 20.

Court records show Garcia faces charges in El Paso County of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim or wound with a weapon, for which he is being held on $200,000 bond. A second case was filed with arrest only charges including vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief between $5,000 and $20,000.

Court records show Garcia has been convicted of other felony crimes in El Paso County, including aggravated motor vehicle theft and robbery that occurred in February 2015, escaping custody after a felony conviction in December 2014 and burglary in June 2014. He was also guilty of meth possession over 2 grams in 2010.

Garcia received two 12-year sentences in the department of corrections for the robbery and escaping custody charges and 16 years for the burglary charge, according to court records. It is not immediately clear whether those sentences were served or why Garcia was in the community during the robberies last month, eight years after those three sentences were imposed.