One of four men who escaped the Bent County jail earlier this week remains on the loose.

The escapee is 46-year-old Mark Fox, who is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and bald. He has green eyes and a tattoo on his abdomen and chest. Authorities say Fox is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force said Friday morning that it is now searching for Fox. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously by clicking or tapping here or by calling 1-877-926-8332.

Fox had been held in the Bent County Jail at the request of Otero County, which is currently sharing jail space. He was sentenced on June 7 to two consecutive 32-year terms for second-degree assault.

William Culver, 16th Judicial District Attorney, said the case involved domestic violence, and that the victim in the case feels endangered with Fox on the loose.

As part of his sentencing, Fox garnered additional jail time as a habitual defender. Records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show a criminal history extending back to at least 1995, including theft, robbery, drugs and assault. One of his earliest offenses includes an escape from the Denver County jail.

Fox was one of four escapees from the Bent County jail this week. The group appears to have tunneled through sheetrock to escape their cell. The escape was not noticed by Otero County and Bent County jail officers until at least a day later when two of the escapees were found in Los Animas motel suffering from drug overdoses. Those two are reported in stable condition, but a third was later found dead in Pueblo, due to a suspected overdose according to law enforcement.