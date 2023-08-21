Fatal shooting investigated on Colorado Springs' west side

A shooting on the west side of Colorado Springs is under investigation Monday morning, according to police.

Just after 2:35 a.m., Colorado Springs police responded to the Wind River Place Apartments, near 19th and Dale streets, to a shooting.

Officers said that when they arrived they found a deceased male on scene. Police have not released the age nor identity of the victim.

Police did not indicate than any adults had been arrested and did not provide suspect information.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed outside his apartment in the same complex in October.

Return for updates to this developing story.